22-year-old bystander dies at hospital 3 days after shooting near Austin strip club

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 22-year-old man who was shot in the head near a northeast Austin strip club early Sunday morning died Wednesday at a local hospital.

The Austin Police Department said Alejandro Martinez was pronounced dead at Dell Seton Medical Center at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday.

On Sunday around 5:35 a.m., APD said crews responded to a shots fired call at 9705 Reservoir Court and the frontage road of US-290. That’s near Giles Lane.

When they arrived, EMS found Martinez, who appeared to be shot, in a car. He was taken to Dell Seton, where he stayed in critical condition until he died.

Witnesses were interviewed at the scene. One said a fight took place inside Bare Cabaret Club, according to APD. One suspect involved in the fight was asked to leave the club.

Police think this suspect left the club and met up with others in a black, four-door sedan. That suspect and two other unidentified men watched the club, until another person was seen leaving. The suspects fired multiple shots from their car at their intended target.

Detectives think Martinez was an innocent bystander leaving the club when the drive-by shooting happened, according to APD. It’s not known if the intended target was injured or if their vehicle had any damage.

APD said the black, four-door sedan is possibly a Honda.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin