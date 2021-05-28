Alamo Drafthouse reopening theater Friday as 2 blockbusters hit big screen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Movie theatres have been limping along through the pandemic, but now they are poised for a full comeback as many have reopened their doors to large crowds once again.

The Alamo Drafthouse closed all five of its Austin locations in March 2020, but now they are slowly reopening all locations once again. Two locations were able to reopen last summer, allowing private viewings and limited capacity, but Alamo hopes with more people getting vaccinated, even more movie fans will show up.

“I think they are about to open,” said local film enthusiast and director Jack Kyser as he peered through the window at the Alamo Drafthouse’s Mueller location. “They’ve got the barrel of fun in there, a little bar, should be fun.”

The Mueller location opens its doors Friday.

“It has been a hard year and a half to escape,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. “For us, it meant Chapter 11. That is bankruptcy but not liquidation. So it is a tool to help you back on your feet.”

Now Alamo has plans to continue opening more locations across the country that have been closed. It’s Village location in north Austin on Anderson Lane will open soon as well.

“Mueller will be the 4th location to open and then we will be opening the last location — the Village — sometime in mid-summer.”

Future plans still call for new locations, as well.

“We are opening our first location in Manhattan and two locations in D.C.,” said Taylor.

Alamo Drafthouse will have showings of two new blockbusters — the Disney film “Cruella” and the highly anticipated sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” which was originally supposed to come out in Spring 2020.

Masks are still required and two seats will be open between separate parties. All the rules have been listed on the company’s website.

Violet Crown Austin opened its doors for public shows Friday, May 21 after closing for more than 14 months. It did start allowing private theater rentals in March 2021.

