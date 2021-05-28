AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: Reports of 'life-threatening' capillary leak syndrome

People who experienced this extremely rare side effect after their first dose of AstraZeneca are advised not to have another AstraZeneca jab.
From four days after your first AstraZeneca jab, if any of the following occurs, do seek medical attention:
- A severe headache that is not relieved with simple painkillers or is getting worse or feels worse when you lie down or bend over
- An unusual headache that may be accompanied by blurred vision, confusion, difficulty with speech, weakness, drowsiness or seizures (fits)
- Rash that looks like small bruises or bleeding under the skin beyond the injection site
- Shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling or persistent abdominal (tummy) pain.
People under the age of 40 will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab.
The Government reported that more than 24 million people have now had their second vaccine.
This could have been the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or the Moderna vaccine, which are all available in the UK.
This increase in infections has been reflected in the number of deaths, which has also increased by 14 percent in the past week.
The number of people admitted to hospital has also been on the rise, with 826 new patients in hospital.
These trends can be interpreted as troublesome, which may mean the June 21 date might be postponed.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments