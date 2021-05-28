BioMutant GeForce NOW release date live: THQ game headlines GFN Thursday line-up

The headline new addition is BioMutant on Steam, which is one five day and date releases to join the streaming service.
The third-person action game can now be played on devices such as smartphones, tablets and Shield TV.
BioMutant joins the likes of King of Seas, Maneater and Imagine Earth, which are also out now.
The new games line-up is completed by Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, which is a turn-based strategy game.
If you’re a fan of retro games – specifically Cave shooters – you’ll be happy to hear that Deathsmiles has also joined the line-up.
Other older games include Bad North and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, as well as Redout and Shadow Run.
There’s good news for board game fans, as Ubisoft’s Monopoly Plus joins the streaming service.
The full list of GFN Thursday games can be seen at the bottom of the page.
It features a unique martial arts combat system, which includes a mixture of melee, shooting and mutant ability action.
“A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots,” reads the official Biomutant description.
“The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny?
“The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations. Learning new Wung-Fu combat forms through progression and learning from masters you’ll meet, will constantly add to your choices and make sure combat never gets old.”
• Biomutant (day-and-date release on Steam and Epic Games Store, May 25)
• King of Seas (day-and-date release on Steam, May 25)
• Maneater (day-and-date release on Steam, May 25)
• Imagine Earth (day-and-date release on Steam, May 26)
• Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (day-and-date release on Steam, May 27)
• Bad North (Epic Games Store)
• Black Desert Online for Turkey (Pearl Abyss)
• Breathedge (Steam and Epic Games Store)
• Bullet Girls Phantasia (Steam)
• Cyber Hook (Steam)
• Deathsmiles (Steam)
• Enlisted (Native Launcher)
• Kill It With Fire (Steam)
• Last Epoch (Steam)
• The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Epic Games Store)
• Monopoly Plus (Ubisoft Connect)
• Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Steam)
• Redout: Enhanced Edition (Steam)
• Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited (Steam)
• Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (Steam)
• Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 (Steam)
• Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Ubisoft Connect)
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
0 Comments