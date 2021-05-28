Brexit vindicated: Lord Heseltine's EU claims crushed after surge in pro-Leave opinion

Brexit: Lord Heseltine says he is ‘angry’ at ‘trauma’ of situation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will today welcome the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán , to No 10. Mr Orbán is only the second EU leader Mr Johnson has greeted since Brexit . The meeting has garnered huge pushback given Mr Orbáns human rights record, stance on “Muslim invaders” and description of asylum seekers as “poison”.

Reports suggest the EU view Mr Orbán's visit as an attempt by Mr Johnson to disrupt, rather than coexist with, the Brussels bloc. Despite this, many remain steadfast in the opinion that the UK will eventually rejoin the EU. Lord Michael Heseltine has been one of the biggest proponents of the Rejoiner movement. On several occasions he has spoken out against the Government and the Brexit process, despite the country having voted to leave in 2016.

Lord Heseltine: The Tory peer’s hopes of rejoining the EU were crushed by a new poll

Viktor Orbán: The Hungarian Prime Minister will visit the UK on Friday

On the first day of Brexit earlier this year, the former deputy Prime Minister insisted the UK would be better off inside the EU as he pledged to renew his battle against Brexit. He said: “The battle starts again. With a chapter closed last night, a new chapter opens. “First of all, it is up to us who believe in a closely-knit relationship with Europe to use the same determination Brexiteers did to disrupt the European partnership. “We want it back, and the only logical answer is to argue for that decision.” JUST IN: Rayner on brink as Red Wall strategy dealt hammer blow by poll result

Rejoiner: Heseltine, Lord Adonis and Stephen Dorrell have championed the EU's case since Brexit

Poll: It asked, ‘do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the European Union?’

Brexit news: Some Remainers continue to argue that Brexit should be reversed

It will come as a bitter blow to Lord Heseltine as his support base continues to decline. He and his Remainer allies Lord Andrew Adonis and Stephen Dorrell‘s case for the EU could be in vain. In January, Lord Adonis took yet another aim at Brexiteers when he tweeted: “The whole point of the EU is that it adds value to the member states. “It generally does so, which is why we will have to reverse Brexit in due course.

Brexit timeline: The series of events that lead to the UK’s eventual exit from the EU

“But unless you are a fool, you believe that all human institutions are fundamentally flawed and in need of constant improvement.” The former Cabinet minister sparked more controversy last week when he called for Tony Blair to be re-elected as Labour leader in order for the party to win power. The Labour peer retweeted an article written for The Independent entitled “Could Tony Blair actually get re-elected again?” This was followed by the intro: “Are we nostalgic for New Labour? Never were public services so good as under Blair – his return is improbable, but not now unthinkable, writes Jon Davis.”

Lord Adonis: The Labour peer suggested Tony Blair should be re-elected as Labour leader

Lord Adonis simply wrote alongside his retweeted post: “Yes.” His suggestion was met with opposition, with one Twitter user replying: “Please give this idea up Andrew Adonis. “It cannot and will not happen and your relentless tweeting on it is helping no one while highlighting a major blind spot in your thinking and undermining all the great work you do elsewhere.” Another Twitter user said: “Lord Adonis – don’t you ever shut up about Blair? Is he paying you?”

