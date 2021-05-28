Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel sends Roman Abramovich message on future before Man City clash

Thomas Tuchel has made it clear to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich he’s keen to sign a new contract if one can be put on the table. Tuchel is six months into his current 18-month deal but insists he’s as happy as he’s ever been in his career at Stamford Bridge.

The German was axed by Paris Saint-Germain back in December and then took over from the sacked Frank Lampard at Chelsea in late January. Chelsea had lost five of their previous eight league games under Lampard to slip down to 10th in the Premier League table. But upon his appointment Tuchel oversaw a 15-match unbeaten run across all competitions and eventually led the Blues to fourth in the league in the final standings. Advertisements In Europe the Londoners also saw off Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid to reach a first Champions League final since 2012, in which they will face Manchester City in Portugal on Saturday night. Chelsea reached the FA Cup final too but fell 1-0 to Leicester thanks to Youri Tielemans’ sublime long-range strike at Wembley.

Yet even though they could still end the season trophyless if they lose to City in Porto, their improvement under Tuchel has been immense. And the former Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss insists he’s never been happier as he hinted he’d like a new long-term contract from Russian billionaire Abramovich. It is thought the original deal Tuchel signed would extend automatically if Chelsea reached the Champions League for each of the two years of his initial tenure. But Chelsea are understood to be keen to extend Tuchel’s stay beyond his current deal meaning an agreement could be found after the Champions League final. Tuchel said this week when asked about his future: “This is very easy. I’m just so happy to be here.

Advertisements “I never felt so good since I was in Mainz and this feels like the perfect place and the perfect moment for the perfect place. “I’m so happy to be here, so whatever will come will come. We cannot force things, but, of course, this is my point of view and this is very clear.”

He said: “It’s one of the nicest weeks that you can have in football. You’re one of the only two teams that are still in training. This is very, very special. “Hopefully the players take their time to also picture it, to connect to where they came from when they were little boys with the ball under their arm in the park or in their first clubs and dreamed about becoming professionals. “This is the moment to picture it. [This is] what we do it for. Why do you do it? Why was this dream so big? [This is the moment] to connect you to the little boy in you and feel the joy and at the same time the hunger to fulfil your dream. “It feels like I’m in the perfect place at the perfect time. I feel very, very good. “Hopefully it’s like this but I know we have to deliver. It’s about timing, not only about results sometimes but the chemistry, the moment, the team. Everything feels very, very good now.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed