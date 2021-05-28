Daily horoscope for May 28: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The Moon is connected today to Chiron in Aries, Uranus in Taurus, Jupiter in Pisces and the Sun and Mercury in Gemini.
The astrologer said: “The Moon is, remember, the way you feel.
“It’s like your insides and when it connects with this much external energy, it can feel put upon.”
This could translate into a feeling that you have somehow grown smaller or that everything you are feeling right now is not valid.
There may be a sense today that everything that is going on externally can be overwhelming.
