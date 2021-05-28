Dying Light 2 Stay Human Pre-Orders Available Now

The night is coming, survivors! Starting today, you can reserve your copy ofand get your hands on some sweet extras while you’re at it. Every player who pre-orders the game will get a unique outfit, a weapon skin and a paraglider skin — way to make an entrance into The City!

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will take you over twenty years after humanity lost its fight to the virus in Harran, which is now but a memorial of sacrifice and defeat. Now, mankind has found refuge in The City — one of the last few human settlements on Earth. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages, and everything you took for granted is no more. But in the remnants of the past, a new order emerges and an extremely fragile balance of power is in your hands.





Now that you get the gist of it, let’s get to what exactly we think it is that you’ll love about Dying Light 2 Stay Human — beginning with our favourite two words: vertical freedom. We wanted to make your parkour experience feel intuitive, natural and, above all, fun. Since The City is all about its multiple levels and both their unique challenges and assets that you can turn to your advantage, we’ve made sure you’d be able to move through it smoothly. You get numerous parkour skills to explore, combine and choose from along an improved grappling hook and a paraglider — all you need to make the vast open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human your oyster.

Pretty cool, right? But roaming through the map is not the only way to use parkour abilities. They also play a major role in combat, allowing you to surprise your enemies with your insane agility. Fights might turn brutal and tough, so you need to be smart, creative and unpredictable. You can think of the world as a playground, where you experiment with various tactics, weapons, approaches and elements of the environment. We ensured there’s always more than one way to get an edge over your opponent.





All right, we know what you’re thinking now, “What’s going on with The City? Doesn’t it have a name?” And in fact, it did have one: Villedor. It used to be a cradle of culture, humming with life, full of travellers from all over the world. But the virus and consequent fall of civilisation brought all of that to a standstill. Over time, people started to believe Villedor to be the last haven of civilization, renaming it The City; and although some new settlements were established since then, it remains the icon of hope and survival.

But history lessons aside, let’s focus on the present. Dying Light 2 takes place in a new era, called Modern Dark Ages, which is basically the Dark Ages, only if it happened today. People reject science, medieval structures rise next to ruined shopping malls and desolate office buildings. Lettuce grows on the roofs. No, we’re not kidding. It really does, hear us out. As the infection has become more sensitive to UV rays, society ekes out an existence in the safety of sunlight, while the Infected lurk in the shadows. The streets have become too dangerous to roam, so in a desperate attempt to survive, people fled to the rooftops, building makeshift houses and farms there. They may go down to the ground level by day, as sunlight herds the Infected into the buildings, but nightfall shifts the balance completely. Beasts leave their liars and the hunted become hunters. Most folk cower in hubs, hoping their UV lamps will keep them safe, but for you, this is a chance to explore places no one else dares enter and take the spoils.





Plenty of people from various cultures and places closed in a city that’s in a state of permanent siege — you couldn’t possibly think there’d be no conflicts. Law and order versus power of friendship, none of them perfect, none flawless. Both trying to make through. Depending on which faction you help, The City will react with changes in its appearance, threats and atmosphere. You steer its future, so steer wisely, as consequences will follow.

Whether it’s the choices concerning your playstyle or ones that’ll decide the future of The City, we wanted you to feel that they really matter. The former will determine your weaknesses and strengths in combat, your preferred approach and tactics. The latter — your relationships, interactions and surroundings. By choosing sides, making moral decisions, and testing different options and paths, you can explore multiple scenarios and unravel various outcomes. And if you’re curious and can’t wait to see how other choices might play out, remember Dying Light 2 Stay Human has a co-op mode, where you can join your friends in their games and see for yourself. Or they can join you and marvel at the grandeur of your achievements.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Dying Light 2 Stay Human and remember — no one’s ever regretted getting free skins.