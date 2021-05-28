EU Settlement Scheme claims goes over 5 million as 'time is running out' for Europeans

“I’m proud that since the EUSS launched in March 2019, more than 5.4 million applications have been made to the scheme and there have already been over 4.9 million grants of status.

“Today’s published statistics reveal the breadth of profiles and geographical spread of applicants so far from across the whole country.”

Those who still need to apply will usually need to have lived in the UK by December 21 2020.

When applying, claimants will need proof of their identity and their residence in the UK, unless they have a valid permanent residence document, or valid indefinite leave to remain in or enter the UK.