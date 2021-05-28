EU Settlement Scheme claims goes over 5 million as 'time is running out' for Europeans

“Today’s published statistics reveal the breadth of profiles and geographical spread of applicants so far from across the whole country.”
Those who still need to apply will usually need to have lived in the UK by December 21 2020.
When applying, claimants will need proof of their identity and their residence in the UK, unless they have a valid permanent residence document, or valid indefinite leave to remain in or enter the UK.
Should a claim be unsuccessful, claimants will be able to apply again at any time up until the June 30 deadline.
Additional information or evidence can be submitted following initial attempts.
Full details on the EU Settlement Scheme and its application rules can be found on the Government’s website.
