Far Cry 6 gameplay and release date REVEAL: Watch brand new open-world footage today

Far Cry 6 will finally be shown off as part of an Ubisoft live stream on May 28.
Available to watch on social media and YouTube, the Far Cry 6 live gameplay reveal will take place at 5.30pm BST for fans living in the UK.
Of course, you can watch it live right here by clicking play on the YouTube embed below.
According to Ubisoft, the video will focus primarily on Far Cry 6 gameplay footage.
Expect to see more from the lead characters, a first look at the new setting, and perhaps even a Far Cry 6 release date.
Breaking Bad villain Giancarlo Esposito will have a starring role in the game, playing ruthless dictator Anton Castillo.
Despite the star power, players will actually control a guerrilla fighter named Dani Rojas.
“Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time,” reads the official description.
“Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation.
“Fight against Anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara.
“Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.”
Far Cry 6 is coming to PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.
As an added bonus, a selection of Far Cry games are available at discounted prices on the PlayStation Store.
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition is available for just £2.49, Far Cry 4 is down to £4.99, while Far Cry 5 is reduced to £6.99.
Far Cry 5 spinoff New Dawn is also available at a discounted price, costing £11.99 as part of the Days of Play sale.
