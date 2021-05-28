FIFA 21 TOTS Ligue 1 release date, start time, predictions for new Ultimate Team cards

And as to be expected there are plenty of players from newly crowned champions Lille. Lille lifted their fourth Ligue 1 title, and their first since the 2010/11 season, over the weekend after a 2-1 away win at Angers.
The title battle came down to the final day of the season, with Lille finishing just one point ahead of PSG. Lille players such as Burak Yilmaz and Jose Fonte are predicted to the feature in the FIFA 21 TOTS Ligue 1 squad, as are PSG players such as Kylian Mbappe and Lyon’s Memphis Depay.
You can find full predictions for the FIFA 21 Team of the Season Ligue 1 squad below…
FIFA 21 TOTS LIGUE 1 PREDICTIONS
GOALKEEPER
Navas GK – PSG – 91 -> 94 Rated
DEFENDERS
Reinildo LB – Lille – 73 -> 87 Rated
Marquinhos CB – PSG – 89 -> 93 Rated
Fonte CB – Lille – 84 -> 90 Rated
Clauss RB – Lens – 83 -> 89 Rated
MIDFIELDERS
Andre CM – Lille – 83 -> 90 Rated
Paqueta CAM – Lyon – 84 -> 91 Rated
Neymar CAM – PSG – 92 -> 96 Rated
Yilmaz ST – Lille – 87 -> 93 Rated
Depay ST – Lyon – 88 -> 93 Rated
Mbappe ST – PSG – 97 -> 97 Rated
SUBSTITUTES
Kimpembe CB – PSG – 87 -> 92 Rated
Bamba LM – Lille -87 -> 91 Rated
Laborde RW – Montpellier – 84 -> 88 Rated
Ben-Yedder ST – AS Monaco – 89 -> 92 Rated
Maignan GK – Lille – 86 -> 92 Rated
Botman CB – Lille – 69 -> 86 Rated
Perraud LB – Stade Brestois 29 – 73 -> 86 Rated
Fofana CM – Lens – 76 -> 87 Rated
Di Maria RM – PSG – 87 -> 91 Rated
Toko-Ekambi LM – Lyon – 86 -> 90 Rated
Delort ST – Montpellier – 86 -> 90 Rated
Volland ST – AS Monaco – 87-> 91 Rated
