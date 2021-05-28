FIFA 21 TOTS Ligue 1 release date, start time, predictions for new Ultimate Team cards

Ahead of the release of the FIFA 21 TOTS Ligue 1 squad predictions have been made about which players will make the cut. In a post online Futhead has given their picks for the FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Team of the Season squad.

And as to be expected there are plenty of players from newly crowned champions Lille. Lille lifted their fourth Ligue 1 title, and their first since the 2010/11 season, over the weekend after a 2-1 away win at Angers.

The title battle came down to the final day of the season, with Lille finishing just one point ahead of PSG. Lille players such as Burak Yilmaz and Jose Fonte are predicted to the feature in the FIFA 21 TOTS Ligue 1 squad, as are PSG players such as Kylian Mbappe and Lyon’s Memphis Depay.

You can find full predictions for the FIFA 21 Team of the Season Ligue 1 squad below…