Gardening expert shares jam jar hack to trap and kill ‘country’s number one pest’

Adam said another way to protect your plants is by cutting up your old compost bags.
You can cut them open and try lying them down onto the soil surface, lawns or borders.
The bags can be secured with stones if there’s windy weather.
“This acts as a slug trap, what you’ll find is they’re attracted to the smell of the beer they will crawl along, go and have a nice drink and die happy drowned in the alcohol below.
“When you find some slugs in there, again, you can literally put the top on and just throw that away in the dustbin.
“Do also check each day because you can find that little beetles and some of the nice insects in the garden can crawl in there so just hook them out and save them.
“Otherwise, it’s a good way of controlling slugs naturally.”
