Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Gardening expert shares jam jar hack to trap and kill ‘country’s number one pest’

1 min

92views
92
14 shares, 92 points
Gardening expert shares jam jar hack to trap and kill ‘country’s number one pest’
Gardening expert Adam Pasco has shared his “natural” tips for removing slugs and snails from your garden. Adam explained how trap and kill the country’s “number one pest” using chemical-free methods and household items. The horticulturalist shared his advice in a video for B&Q in 2015.
“Keep birds away and creates a little mini cloche to help the plants grow more quickly and keeps the pests away too.”

Adam said another way to protect your plants is by cutting up your old compost bags.

You can cut them open and try lying them down onto the soil surface, lawns or borders.

Advertisements

The bags can be secured with stones if there’s windy weather.

He said: “Another thing you can do in your borders, around your delicate plants, on your veg plot, anywhere you like, just dig a hole, sink a jam jar or a plastic yoghurt pot or something into the ground so the rim of the pots is level with the soil surface and top that up with a good, bitter beer.

“This acts as a slug trap, what you’ll find is they’re attracted to the smell of the beer they will crawl along, go and have a nice drink and die happy drowned in the alcohol below.

“When you find some slugs in there, again, you can literally put the top on and just throw that away in the dustbin.

“Do also check each day because you can find that little beetles and some of the nice insects in the garden can crawl in there so just hook them out and save them.

“Otherwise, it’s a good way of controlling slugs naturally.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

92
14 shares, 92 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in