Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream start time and new Genshin redeem codes update

: The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream has a start time scheduled for 5pm BST on Friday, May 28. The news was confirmed by developers Mihoyo earlier this week, with the English stream being made available to watch via YouTube.

It should be noted that there will be other livestreams held today that will be available before the one stated above. More details regarding these can be found below, with all streams expected to include new Genshin 1.6 redeem codes. Today’s event will include news regarding new banners and the official Genshin 1.6 release date.

ORIGINAL: The Genshin Impact 1.6 release date is reportedly scheduled to drop around June 8, and this week will see developers Mihoyo reveal what will be included.

Genshin Impact fans will get a closer look at update 1.6 thanks to a new Livestream being hosted by the development team.

This has become a focal point of the Genshin release process and usually includes solid information regarding what new Banners will be coming to the game.

They also end with a fresh round of Genshin Impact redeem codes, with different live streams offering different codes.

We don’t know how many new codes will be available to redeem, but they usually drop a few weeks before the next major game update.

Sometimes this happens straight after an event ends, meaning there will be a lot of eye on the upcoming Genshin 1.6 livestream.