Gmail and Google Photos users get an upgrade they'll wonder how they ever did without

Google has just announced a very nice upgrade to its Gmail and Photos services that will make much it much easier to save images when they arrive in your inbox. It seems bizarre that Google has taken so long to come up with such a simple change but it will save users of the platforms a whole lot of hassle and time. Google says that, from now on, when you get a photo attachment in a Gmail message, you can save it directly to Google Photos with a new “Save to Photos” button.

You'll see it next to the existing "Add to Drive" button on the attachment and while previewing the image attachment. The US tech firm is rolling this upgrade out from today with all users, including those with free and Workspace accounts, expected to see the changes in the coming days and weeks. It's worth noting that it only works if an image is sent in a JPEG format but considering this is how many photos are transferred across the web, most people should be able to take advantage. In a post on its blog, Google said: "This new feature frees you from having to download photo attachments from Gmail messages in order to then manually back them up to Google Photos."

Although that’s good news about Googe Photos there is an update coming next month that users might not be quite so happy about. Until now, Google Photos users have been able to upload endless pictures to the cloud without having to pay a penny for the privilege. But that’s all changing. Unfortunately, from June 1, 2021 onwards, all images – no matter what quality you’re uploading – will now eat into that 15GB allowance. Once users have hit that limit, they will then have to pay to add more storage via Google’s One service.

Prices for extra space start from £1.59 per month for 100GB, £2.49 for 200GB or £7.99 for a whopping 2TB. Explaining more about the change, Google said: “From 1 June 2021, high-quality and express-quality content will count towards your Google Account storage. Once you’ve reached your storage limit, you can either subscribe to Google One (where available) for additional storage or delete content in order to continue with the free storage option in Photos.”

