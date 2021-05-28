Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Greece holidays: FCDO carries out 'full review' of paperwork for UK holidaymakers

1 min

96views
96
15 shares, 96 points
Greece holidays: FCDO carries out 'full review' of paperwork for UK holidaymakers

Currently, Greece is on the amber list, meaning holidaymakers will be required to self-isolate on their return back to the UK.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has “reviewed” its travel advice “in full” for Greece, and has issued new updates regarding “passenger locator forms, restrictions on entry by land borders, and COVID-19 restrictions”.

“UK nationals are permitted to enter Greece if they are a permanent resident in the UK, Greece, another EU/EFTA state, or in one of the following countries; Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Russian Federation, United States, Serbia, Israel, North Macedonia, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine or Saudi Arabia,” explains the FCDO.

Advertisements

“Anyone travelling to Greece must comply with the Greek authorities’ requirements, including completion of a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before you travel (both into and out of Greece).”

READ MORE: Holidays: Travel experts predict which countries will make green list

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in