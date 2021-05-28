‘Had to say goodbye’ Stacey Solomon shares heartbreak over having to leave Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon, 31, has detailed her mixed emotions this morning over having to leave her home, Pickle Cottage, and her family behind. The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram Stories to share her sadness over her departure in view of her 4.4 million followers.

She shared a snap of her and Joe Swash’s two-year-old son Rex having a whale of a time in a ball pit in their house.

Explaining her bittersweet exit, Stacey wrote in her caption that she can’t be at home for the next couple of days because she will be busy at work filming her new BBC show Sort Your Life Out, which has a hectic schedule.

She penned: “Had to say goodbye to Joe and the boys and Pickle Cottage this morning because it’s the final two days of the third episode of Sort Your Life Out.

“These two days are basically all nighters to finish off properly and get the house completely organised.

