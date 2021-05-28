‘Had to say goodbye’ Stacey Solomon shares heartbreak over having to leave Pickle Cottage

Explaining her bittersweet exit, Stacey wrote in her caption that she can’t be at home for the next couple of days because she will be busy at work filming her new BBC show Sort Your Life Out, which has a hectic schedule.
She penned: “Had to say goodbye to Joe and the boys and Pickle Cottage this morning because it’s the final two days of the third episode of Sort Your Life Out.
“These two days are basically all nighters to finish off properly and get the house completely organised.
It comes after the Loose Women panel addressed the question: “Can you ever truly be happy about an ex moving on?”
After host Charlene White, 40, asked her how she would feel if Joe, 39, found love with another woman, Stacey shared her thoughts.
She said: “Charlene, on the outside I would love to say, ‘Yes, absolutely, I would be so happy for Joe to meet somebody else and move on.’
