Hair loss treatment: Two thirds of men report regrowth after taking finasteride

“In men with male pattern hair loss, finasteride 1 mg/d slowed the progression of hair loss and increased hair growth in clinical trials over two years,” the researchers concluded.

Adverse effects were minimal in the study but finasteride can cause an array of side effects.

“In rare cases finasteride may cause a skin rash, erectile dysfunction, less desire for sex or tenderness in the nipple area,” explains Lloyds Pharmacy.

Advertisements

The health body continues: “If you do experience these side effects, they may well disappear quickly as your body gets used to finasteride.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Read More