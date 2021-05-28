Hand luggage: 'Rolling' technique could end up costing holidaymakers – 'common mistake'

With holidays on the horizon for many Britons thanks to the Government’s “traffic light” system, baggage woes once again rearing their heads.

However, it turns out some of the techniques travellers think will save space and ultimately money might actually result in them taking up more room.

Nicole Street is the Co-Founder of Duchy, a luxury, sustainable handbag and travel luggage brand, and knows a thing or two about how to pack efficiently.

“When it comes to packing, we all too enthusiastically roll our clothes and accessories in an effort to save space,” she told Express.co.uk.

