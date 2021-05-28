Hand luggage: 'Rolling' technique could end up costing holidaymakers – 'common mistake'

However, it turns out some of the techniques travellers think will save space and ultimately money might actually result in them taking up more room.
Nicole Street is the Co-Founder of Duchy, a luxury, sustainable handbag and travel luggage brand, and knows a thing or two about how to pack efficiently.
“When it comes to packing, we all too enthusiastically roll our clothes and accessories in an effort to save space,” she told Express.co.uk.
READ MORE: Holidays: Travel experts predict which countries will make green list
“Instead, lay your flat belts along the edges of your suitcase or the bottom of your bag.”
According to Ms Street, there is another item that holidaymakers often finds pushing them battling with the baggage allowance.
“Shoes are bulky and whether we like it or not, they take up a lot of room,” she said.
“Avoid packing your shoes in pairs and to save extra room, place them around the edges of your case or bag with their soles facing outwards.
“Meanwhile, place small items like socks and jewellery inside your shoes. That’s right, they can be storage too.”
“Sometimes the most traditional tips are the most effective and definitely shouldn’t be forgotten,” she pointed out.
“For example, the suggestion that you should layer up and wear any heavy, bulky items you’d like to pack whilst travelling makes a lot of sense.
“Why squeeze them into your suitcase when you can make vital room for even more light pieces?
“Plus, if you’re hopping on a plane – which are known to be freezing – this will keep you warmer.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments