Heart attack: The red-coloured drink shown to ward off the threat of a heart attack

One of the diets that fits this pattern is the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating plan.

“The DASH diet encourages you to reduce the sodium in your diet and eat a variety of foods rich in nutrients that help lower blood pressure, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium,” explains the Mayo Clinic.

The DASH diet emphasises vegetables, fruits and low-fat dairy foods — and moderate amounts of whole grains, fish, poultry and nuts.

In addition to the standard DASH diet, there is also a lower sodium (salt) version of the diet.

