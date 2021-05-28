High blood pressure: Three symptoms that signal your hypertension reading is 'very high'

According to Harvard Health, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy foods, beans, nuts, whole-grain carbohydrates, and unsaturated fats all have healthful effects on blood pressure.

It is also vital to cut down on salt because salt raises blood pressure.

According to Action on Salt, a group concerned with salt and its effects on health, a high salt diet disrupts the natural sodium balance in the body.

Advertisements

The health body explains: “This causes the body to retain water, which increases the pressure of the pushing of blood against the vessel walls.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Read More