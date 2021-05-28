How Do You Teach 6-Year-Olds Their Legal Rights?

Good morning.

Every Tuesday and Friday, Lindsay Toczylowski visits the Long Beach Convention Center, where she gathers small groups of children, some as young as 6, for a 45-minute lesson.

She’s not there to teach the ABCs. She’s there to educate them about their legal rights.

Toczylowski is an immigration lawyer. Her students are migrants who crossed the southwestern border without a parent.

Since April, the convention center has been housing children, many of them Central Americans who fled violence and poverty. Transferred there from Border Patrol custody, they remain in Long Beach until their potential guardians, typically family members, submit the paperwork required by the federal government to prove that they are related and that the children will be safe.

During their stay at emergency shelters in Southern California, which can stretch days or weeks, the children participate in music, art and other activities. The goal of Toczylowski’s nonprofit legal-aid group, Immigrant Defenders Law Center, is to educate rather than entertain them.