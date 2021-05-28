Newslanes Community

Newslanes

How to clean the inside of a kettle – using just baking soda

1 min

65views
65
11 shares, 65 points
How to clean the inside of a kettle - using just baking soda

Why do you have to clean the kettle?

Neglecting to clean the kettle for long periods of time could lead to the appliance becoming damaged.

Limescale buildup is undoubtedly the biggest problem when it comes to kettles, as it causes higher electricity consumption because it takes longer to boil the water.

In addition, limescale affects the water quality, and tends to get worse the longer the kettle is left uncleaned.

Advertisements

Given that limescale is formed after hard water is boiled and left inside, the best prevention method is to not leave the liquid sitting in the appliance.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

65
11 shares, 65 points

What's Your Reaction?

love love
0
love
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in