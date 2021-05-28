How to clean the inside of a kettle – using just baking soda

Why do you have to clean the kettle?

Neglecting to clean the kettle for long periods of time could lead to the appliance becoming damaged.

Limescale buildup is undoubtedly the biggest problem when it comes to kettles, as it causes higher electricity consumption because it takes longer to boil the water.

In addition, limescale affects the water quality, and tends to get worse the longer the kettle is left uncleaned.

Advertisements

Given that limescale is formed after hard water is boiled and left inside, the best prevention method is to not leave the liquid sitting in the appliance.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More