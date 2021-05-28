Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Expansion Pass Appears For Free, Thanks To An eShop Exploit

Now, we can’t guarantee that this deal will be permanent, we can’t guarantee that you’ll be able to keep it, and we definitely can’t guarantee that it’ll be the case for long, but right now it looks like you can grab the Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Expansion Pass for free, thanks to an exploit.

If you download the free “purchase bonus” on the eShop (search for “Hyrule Warriors” and it should be the second result), it looks like you’ll get the Expansion Pass too, saving yourself a tidy £17.99 — as confirmed by a few of our staff members. The exploit even works if you don’t own the game, so you can bank it for future use, if you want.

We’ve only confirmed this to work on EU accounts, although some people have discovered that you can grab the Expansion Pass on an EU account and it’ll work in-game even if you’re playing on a US account, at least.

Advertisements

The purchase bonus was made available today, and includes a new weapon and costume for Link. The Expansion Pass is split into a June and a November release. You can check out what’s included in each in the image below.

Let us know if this works for you!

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News