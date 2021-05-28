Isle of Siptah is a New Way to Experience Conan Exiles





Your next Conan adventure begins today, as the long-awaited expansionhas now been released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Dark Sorcery

Set on the mysterious Isle of Siptah, just west of the kingdom of Stygia, this adventure will have you face mythical creatures and danger dating all the way back to the first war between the Elder Races and mankind. Discover mysterious artifacts in ancient vaults to learn more about what transpired here eons ago, loot new and powerful items and recipes – and build your new kingdom amidst awe-inspiring and deadly surroundings. But hurry; three new factions have started colonizing the island, and they don’t take kindly to outsiders.

To the east, Stygian Mercenaries have started rebuilding their colony of old. On the western shores, Black Corsairs have built strongholds for their raiding parties. And near the foreboding tower in the middle of the island are the Accursed. Once men, these unfortunate souls have been twisted and demented by the dark tower’s sorcery. They have allied themselves with creatures of the outer dark and now threaten to engulf the whole island in darkness.





Zath, the Spider-God

You must choose your own path to survive, build and dominate the island. You can choose an honorable path and ally yourself with equal-minded friends, increasing your numbers by freeing thralls that have been captured by the Stygian Mercenaries or the dreaded Black Corsairs. Or you can devote yourself to darkness by becoming a follower of the great spider-god Zath. Through worship and sacrifice, she will allow you to summon forth her avatar – a powerful entity that can be used to obliterate your enemies with venom and an army of spiderlings.





New Features

In addition to a new map, almost identical in size with that of the Exiled Lands in the base game, Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah features 12 new dungeons, known as Vaults. Inside are horrible creatures, ancient puzzles, and powerful loot. There is also The Maelstrom, a massive storm swirling around the center of the island, that spawns monsters from the outer dark. You will encounter Surges of Sorcery, forbidden magic spewing from the dark tower, summoning creatures from other parts of Hyboria – or even other realms.





Fortunately, you will also be bolstered by an abundance of new and powerful weapons and armor, new building sets – and the new rhino mount, capable of charging down your enemies with its massive horns.





Fresh Servers

With the expansion being released on May 27th, now is the perfect time to get started on your Siptah adventure, especially if you elect to play online. Right now, all the Siptah servers will be populated by newly created characters, so you can ensure that you get a head start by logging in today. After all, what is best in life? To explore a new world and crush your enemies with your vastly overpowered gear.

