Jeremy Clarkson's former mistress says she 'suffered a breakdown' as ex addresses split

Speaking to Hertfordshire Life, Phillipa said: “We were all burned out and the stress of it all caused my worst breakdown ever.

“Truly the lowest point in my life. But it was to prove the glorious turning point.”

She added: “Jeremy was the love of my life and I thought it would be forever.”

Jeremy was accused of having an affair with events organiser Phillipa while touring Australia, South Africa and Norway in 2011.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

