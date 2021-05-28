Newslanes Community

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved: UK slashes jab order by 10 million – why?

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved: UK slashes jab order by 10 million - why?

There has been no clear reason as to why, however, Britain’s vaccine rollout has been progressing at speed, and the company also faces issues with its supplies to Europe and reports of rare blood clots.

Trials found it prevented serious illness but was 67 percent effective overall when moderate cases were included.

The Belgian made vaccine is produced by the pharmaceutical company Janssen. 

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is a further boost to the UK’s hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus.

“As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster programme later this year.”

The UK regulator MHRA was initially concerned about the use of the vaccine in the UK after concerns were raised in the US about potential links to highly rare blood clots.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

