Johnson & Johnson vaccine effectiveness: How does jab compare to AstraZeneca and Moderna?

Announcing the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had approved the safety of the jab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is a further boost to the UK’s hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus.

“As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster programme later this year.”

The UK has placed an order for 20 million doses of the vaccine, which may be used for people in harder to reach areas as with just one dose needed, requesting a second appointment would not be needed.

Advertisements

So what do we know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Read More: Johnson & Johnson vaccine: When will newly approved jab be rolled out?