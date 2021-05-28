Johnson & Johnson vaccine side effects: Common symptoms including allergic reactions

The UK has ordered 30 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which uses similar technology to the Oxford jab. It has just been announced that the single dose vaccine has just been approved. What are the side effects to be aware of?

Janssen listed the symptoms of an allergic reaction to the vaccine which include: Difficulty breathing

Swelling of your face and throat

A fast heartbeat

A bad rash all over your body

Dizziness and weakness "The independent Commission on Human Medicines and its COVID-19 Expert Working Group have carefully considered the MHRA's evaluation of the application submitted by Janssen and are pleased to say that we have given the vaccine a positive recommendation, said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chair of the Independent Commission on Human Medicines. He added: "This is yet another win for the vaccination programme, which has saved thousands of lives so far." The National Institute for Biological Standards and Control is carrying out independent batch release on all of the approved COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that every batch meets the expected quality standards and will do so for the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen. DON'T MISS Statins side effects: One effect you should not ignore

Blood clots Janssen said on their site: "Blood clots involving blood vessels in the brain, abdomen, and legs, along with low levels of platelets (blood cells that help your body stop bleeding), have occurred in some people who have received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. "In people who developed these blood clots and low levels of platelets, symptoms began approximately one to two weeks following vaccination. "Most people who developed these blood clots and low levels of platelets were females ages 18 through 49 years." The MHRA approval authorises the use of the vaccine in people aged 18 and over. The decision on whether to use the vaccine in pregnant or breast-feeding women should be made in consultation with a healthcare professional after considering the benefits and risks. It has been warned that anyone who suffers with an allergic reaction to any of the ingredients in the new Janssen vaccine should not receive the vaccine.

Results from a clinical trial involving people in the United States, South Africa and Latin American countries found that COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen was effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age. The study involved over 44,000 people with half of the patients receiving a single dose of the vaccine and half were given placebo. People did not know if they had been given COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen or placebo. The trial found a 67 percent reduction in the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases after two weeks in people who received COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen (116 cases out of 19,630 people) compared with people given placebo (348 of 19,691 people). Meaning the vaccine efficacy was at 67 percent.

“We have undertaken a thorough review of the conditional marketing authorisation application submitted by Janssen, including the information on quality, safety and effectiveness, added Dr June Raine, Chief Executive. She continued: “I am pleased to confirm today that this authorisation has been granted. “This is encouraging news for the public and the healthcare sector. We now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect us from COVID-19. “Our work does not end here. We are continually monitoring all COVID-19 vaccines in use once they have been approved to ensure that the benefits in protecting people against the disease continue to outweigh any risks. “The safety of the public will always come first – you can be absolutely sure of our commitment to this.” Adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines should only last for a few days. If they last longer, it’s imperative you must contact a doctor immediately.

