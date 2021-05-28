Newslanes Community

Man Utd star Marcus Rashford sits down with Barack Obama in ‘surreal’ Zoom conversation

1 min

The talk also focused on the importance of giving back to your local community – and the positive impact of reading.

They also spoke about other themes from the president’s memoir, A Promised Land, which was published in November last year, as well as some of their shared experiences, including being raised by single mothers.

Mr Rashford said: “It’s quite surreal isn’t it? I’m sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to President Obama.

“But, immediately, he made me feel at ease.

“It wasn’t long before I realised just how aligned our experiences as children were in shaping the men you see today – adversity, obstacles and all.

“I genuinely enjoyed every minute of it. When President Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen.”

The 23-year-old football star spearheaded a prominent campaign last year to tackle child food poverty in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project led to support for 1.7 million vulnerable children as a result of a £520 million Government scheme – and other projects helped deliver 130 million meals.

“They’re already making changes and being positive forces in their communities.”

The conversation, which was moderated by broadcaster and author June Sarpong, will be released in full on Penguin UK’s YouTube channel on Friday at 2pm.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

