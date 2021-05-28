Minecraft 1.17 pre-update: Download now before Caves & Cliffs release date

As confirmed by Mojang earlier this month, plenty of bug fixes and small changes are being added to the game in the lead up to the big 1.17 launch.
A message from the development team explains: “From now on, you should mostly see bugs being fixed. In addition to that, pre-releases doesn’t follow the regular snapshot cadence of releasing on Wednesdays, so keep an eye out!
“Additionally, based on feedback from the community, we have decided to include candles in part 1 of Caves & Cliffs again. Candles will become available in Bedrock shortly after the release of part 1.”
Candle being brought back is one of the more notable changes in today’s Minecraft update, which should be available for everyone to download now.
More pre-patches are expected to drop in the weeks to come, with this just being the first.
And with the new release cycle upon us, it looks like the full Caves & Cliffs update will be available to download near the end of June.
“Copper is the first new ore to be added to Minecraft in a long time, since the addition of Nether Quartz ore in the Redstone update in 2013. It comes in two variants – a regular one found in stone, and a rarer version found in deepslate, close to the bottom of the world.
“Want some? Grab a pick and go mining – but don’t dig too deep. Veins of copper ore are most commonly found at medium depths, not too close to the surface, but not too far down either. Oh, and don’t worry – you won’t need fancy tools to mine it. A stone pickaxe will do just fine.
“Unlike other ores, like iron, the block itself won’t drop when you mine it (unless you’re using a silk touch pick). Instead, you’ll get a few chunks of raw copper, each of which can be smelted into a copper ingot.”
NEW FEATURES IN 1.17 PRE-RELEASE 1
- Added new advancements
ADVANCEMENTS
- Added “Whatever Floats Your Goat!” for floating in a boat with a goat
- Added “Wax on” for applying wax to a Copper block!
- Added “Wax off” for scraping wax off a Copper block!
- Added “The Cutest Predator” for catching an axolotl in a bucket!
- Added “The Healing Power of Friendship!” for teaming up with an axolotl and winning a fight
- Added “Glow and Behold” for making a sign glow
- Added “Light as a Rabbit” for walking on powder snow with leather boots
- Added “Surge Protector!” for having a lightning strike a lightning rod near a villager without setting the area on fire
- Added “Is it a Bird?” for looking at a parrot through a spyglass
- Added “Is it a Balloon?” for looking at a ghast through a spyglass
- Added “Is it a Plane?” for looking at a dragon through a spyglass
- Candles have been added back to the creative inventory
- Recipes for crafting and dying candles are once again available
- Candles now have a different texture when lit
- Glowing text on signs now has an outer glow, making text in dark colours more visible in the dark
- Holding down the space bar now increases the scroll speed in the credits
Pre-releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the pre-release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the “Installations” tab.
Pre-releases can corrupt your world, so please make a backup and/or run them in a different folder from your main worlds.
