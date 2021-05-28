Minecraft 1.17 pre-update: Download now before Caves & Cliffs release date

Gamers interested in finding out what was in today’s Minecraft 1.17 pre-patch can find the first details below.

As confirmed by Mojang earlier this month, plenty of bug fixes and small changes are being added to the game in the lead up to the big 1.17 launch.

A message from the development team explains: “From now on, you should mostly see bugs being fixed. In addition to that, pre-releases doesn’t follow the regular snapshot cadence of releasing on Wednesdays, so keep an eye out!

Advertisements

“Additionally, based on feedback from the community, we have decided to include candles in part 1 of Caves & Cliffs again. Candles will become available in Bedrock shortly after the release of part 1.”

Candle being brought back is one of the more notable changes in today’s Minecraft update, which should be available for everyone to download now.

More pre-patches are expected to drop in the weeks to come, with this just being the first.

And with the new release cycle upon us, it looks like the full Caves & Cliffs update will be available to download near the end of June.