PS5 Stock UK: FINAL PlayStation 5 restock dropping for May?

A new report suggests that there could be one final PS5 stock drop in May, courtesy of Smyths Toys. The UK retailer has been pretty quiet over recent weeks, with the likes of Argos, Amazon and GAME providing the biggest restocks of next-gen consoles. But a new report out this week suggests that May could have one more Stock drop to give, and it could happen today. Advertisements It should be noted that this remains a prediction, for now, meaning this new stock drop could happen between May 28 and June 5. And that’s quite a wide range of dates, even if you remove the weekend from the equation. The information has been shared by the PS5 Instant Twitter account, which has provided some solid predictions in the past.

Sadly, we don’t have a time to check the Smyths website, meaning the stock drop could happen at any moment. In the past, Smyths have chosen to release consoles in the evening, but there is no way of knowing if it will stick to this pattern. And Smyths could be joined by several other retailers who are reportedly planning to release consoles in June. Based on what has been shared so far, the new PS5 Amazon stock will be dropping between June 2 and June 9. Meanwhile, Very is expected to release its next shipment closer to the end of June, with GAME also linked with a drop next month. Advertisements However, an earlier prediction regarding GAME having new stock in early June has been restricted by another reliable source.

PS5 Stock Alert UK, who earlier predicted a PlayStation restock for June, posted this update, telling console hunters: “We found out yesterday’s restock was the 15K stock count we mentioned in the previous tweet below. On top of the 15K stock, there was 5K cancelled orders, so 20K drop in total, hence why the drop was massive and took ages to sell out. “Which means there is zero information on a restock next week unless they decide to drop cancelled order restock next week for the failed orders yesterday.” Stock trackers suggest something from Tesco could arrive between today and June 2 and will be made available through the website. It appears these latest next-gen consoles will be made available as pre-orders, meaning they won’t arrive until sometime in June.

Finding out that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform. Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME recently restocked the PS5 and is now out of stock again. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until June. CURRYS: Currys have not been sharing a lot of stock during May but has been supplying consoles via a new system. This includes signing up for the Currys VIP Pass, which means heading over to the website and using an email address. If you do this, you have a chance of buying a PS5 console from a store, within a 72-hour window. AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. Amazon is expected to release new stock in early June.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed