Russia tensions surge as UK hits back at 'untrue' HMS Dragon expulsion claim

He said: “HMS Dragon was taking the most direct route between two port visits, navigating a recognised safe route for all international shipping within Ukrainian waters.
“The Russian Federation Navy did not impede HMS Dragon’s passage.
“She navigated without incident, exercising our right of innocent passage under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.”
He said: “The destroyer Dragon of the British Navy crossed the state border of the Russian Federation in the area of Cape Khersones in the Black Sea.
“The destroyer’s captain responded with a poor signal to the demand to immediately leave Russian territorial waters.
“As a result of the joint actions with the Russian Navy and the Russian Aerospace Forces, the warship was expelled into neutral waters.”
