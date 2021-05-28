Solskjaer plots £300m Man Utd transfer spree including Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho deals

Declan Rice is Solskjaer’s preferred midfield target after the 22-year-old captained West Ham United to Europa League qualification this season.

West Ham would reportedly demand as much as £100m for Rice and have no intention of letting the England international leave in the coming months.

On the wing, Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho is unsurprisingly still, possibly, the highest priority target of all amid United’s long-standing interest.

Up top, wantaway Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane heads Solskjaer’s list of potential No 9s, despite Edinson Cavani’s recent one-year contract extension.

The report states that the Europa League final defeat hasn’t changed the club’s mindset heading into the summer, with Solskjaer’s plans firmly confirmed.

