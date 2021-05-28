TUI boosts Portugal holidays with five new weekly flight routes across the UK

Now, travellers can select from five more new weekly routes which jet off from airports all around the country.

The five new flights all operate to Faro, in the popular holiday resort of the Algarve.

Newcastle Airport will welcome two new weekly flights departing every Thursday and every Sunday from May 27 until October 28, and from May 30 until October 31 respectively.

Birmingham Airport will see a new weekly flight jetting off every Sunday from May 30 through to October 31.

