TUI boosts Portugal holidays with five new weekly flight routes across the UK

Portugal holidays have seen a boost in recent weeks thanks to the nation’s place on the green list for travel. In a bid to provide more options for holidaymakers throughout the summer, TUI has bolstered its flight offering.
Now, travellers can select from five more new weekly routes which jet off from airports all around the country.

The five new flights all operate to Faro, in the popular holiday resort of the Algarve.

Newcastle Airport will welcome two new weekly flights departing every Thursday and every Sunday from May 27 until October 28, and from May 30 until October 31 respectively.

Birmingham Airport will see a new weekly flight jetting off every Sunday from May 30 through to October 31.

The holiday provider is also offering customers the opportunity to save “an extra £50 on holidays to Portugal departing up to 31st August, with a minimum spend of £1000 per booking” with the code SUMMER.

Portugal requires all travellers to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within the 72 hours prior to departure.

Furthermore, holidaymakers travelling from “green list” destinations back to the UK are required to take one test before departing for the UK, and a further PCR test on day two of their return.

In a bid to help customers save money on tests, TUI has partnered with Chronomics to offer subsidised testing packages for those purchasing package holidays to green list destinations.

“Due to ongoing uncertainty, we have unfortunately had to cancel all holidays to the following Red and Amber destinations up to and including 27th June: Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Turkey, Egypt, Cape Verde, Morocco, Tunisia and Bulgaria,” the holiday provider said in a statement.

It added: “We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned.”

“We are constantly reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the Government updates every three weeks, with the next update due in early June.”

Customers will be contacted with regards to their cancelled holidays to select either a refund or to rebook.

