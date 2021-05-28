TUI boosts Portugal holidays with five new weekly flight routes across the UK

The five new flights all operate to Faro, in the popular holiday resort of the Algarve.
Newcastle Airport will welcome two new weekly flights departing every Thursday and every Sunday from May 27 until October 28, and from May 30 until October 31 respectively.
Birmingham Airport will see a new weekly flight jetting off every Sunday from May 30 through to October 31.
Portugal requires all travellers to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within the 72 hours prior to departure.
Furthermore, holidaymakers travelling from “green list” destinations back to the UK are required to take one test before departing for the UK, and a further PCR test on day two of their return.
In a bid to help customers save money on tests, TUI has partnered with Chronomics to offer subsidised testing packages for those purchasing package holidays to green list destinations.
It added: “We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned.”
“We are constantly reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the Government updates every three weeks, with the next update due in early June.”
Customers will be contacted with regards to their cancelled holidays to select either a refund or to rebook.
