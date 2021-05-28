UK to US flights: Airlines ‘preparing for restart’ of travel to America ‘from June 7’

Travel by plane to America from Britain has been limited since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Sun, airline sources have said a bilateral agreement will come into force on the day of the next update of the UK’s traffic light system.

The sources added that Brits will be able to enter the US with just a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before they fly. Travellers will need a negative pre-departure test to return home and also take a PCR test within two days of arrival in the UK. Since May 17, British holidaymakers could travel to 12 countries and territories on the green list without having to quarantine on return. Advertisements A first review of the UK traffic light system is planned for June 7, ahead of the main summer holiday season. READ MORE: Martin Lewis shares ‘best bets’ for holidays

People returning from amber listed countries have to quarantine at home for 10 days on return. They also have to take a pre-departure test and two PCR tests when back in the UK – on days two and eight. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the average number of COVID-19 cases is less than half of the level recorded at the start of May. America is reporting an average of 23,407 new infections per day over the past week which is down from about 49,600 on May 1 – showing a 53 percent drop. Nearly 50 percent of the US population has received one or more doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

