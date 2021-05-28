UK to US flights: Airlines ‘preparing for restart’ of travel to America ‘from June 7’

Travellers will need a negative pre-departure test to return home and also take a PCR test within two days of arrival in the UK.
Since May 17, British holidaymakers could travel to 12 countries and territories on the green list without having to quarantine on return.
A first review of the UK traffic light system is planned for June 7, ahead of the main summer holiday season.
READ MORE: Martin Lewis shares ‘best bets’ for holidays
They also have to take a pre-departure test and two PCR tests when back in the UK – on days two and eight.
Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the average number of COVID-19 cases is less than half of the level recorded at the start of May.
America is reporting an average of 23,407 new infections per day over the past week which is down from about 49,600 on May 1 – showing a 53 percent drop.
Nearly 50 percent of the US population has received one or more doses of a coronavirus vaccine.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed
0 Comments