Watch out Apple! Samsung reveals new Tab S7 FE tablet that takes aim at the iPad

The Tab S7 is finished in metal and comes in four colours: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.
Prices will start from £589 which makes it around the same price as Apple’s iPad Air. Samsung says it will be available from June 2 in select retailers.
As an added incentive to hit the “buy” button, When you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, you will also get unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus for free. That means you can make the most of your new tablet by streaming 90+ channels in the UK, including your favourite shows, movies, and more.
“We’re excited to provide our customers with technology they can integrate seamlessly into their everyday lives. Whether it’s for studying remotely, connecting with friends or watching the latest shows, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are packed with the latest and greatest features. With these new devices, customers can stay organised, multitask and do more of what they love.”
