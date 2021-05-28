Watch out Apple! Samsung reveals new Tab S7 FE tablet that takes aim at the iPad

Samsung is boasting that its new tablet will be powerful enough to keep up with most modern needs with users able to open multiple tabs or applications at once. You’ll also be able to add a keyboard case which will then transform this device into a mini laptop for improved productivity.

The Tab S7 is finished in metal and comes in four colours: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

Prices will start from £589 which makes it around the same price as Apple’s iPad Air. Samsung says it will be available from June 2 in select retailers.

Advertisements

As an added incentive to hit the “buy” button, When you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, you will also get unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus for free. That means you can make the most of your new tablet by streaming 90+ channels in the UK, including your favourite shows, movies, and more.

READ MORE: iPad Pro 12.9-inch review: Apple’s M1-powered tablet is in a league of its own