Weight loss: Best ketogenic snacks to eat and how to avoid common mistakes

However, when following a ketogenic diet, it is not clear for many what snacks are allowed and which ones are counterproductive.

Keto diet experts Hannah Sutter and Dr Sarah Brewer explained some of the common mistakes people make when snacking and shared tips on which ketogenic treats to choose.

For nutritionist and health expert Dr Brewer there’s no doubt. Her number one recommendation is nuts.

“The best snacks when following a keto diet are nuts or seeds. Macadamia nuts, pecans and cashews are the best as they have the highest fat. Just go for mixed nuts, but avoid salted nuts. They have to be plain peanuts,” she explained.

