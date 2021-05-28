Weight loss: Best ketogenic snacks to eat and how to avoid common mistakes

Keto diet experts Hannah Sutter and Dr Sarah Brewer explained some of the common mistakes people make when snacking and shared tips on which ketogenic treats to choose.
For nutritionist and health expert Dr Brewer there’s no doubt. Her number one recommendation is nuts.
“The best snacks when following a keto diet are nuts or seeds. Macadamia nuts, pecans and cashews are the best as they have the highest fat. Just go for mixed nuts, but avoid salted nuts. They have to be plain peanuts,” she explained.
The nutritionist explained that people make a lot of mistakes when snacking, and the most common one is choosing snacks with sweeteners.
Keto expert Hannah Sutter also said that many are unsure about what they can or can’t eat and there is a misunderstanding on what is low carb and what’s not. “Some snacks are described as ‘carb killers’ and when you look at the label you see they are not low in carbs,” explained Hannah.
Doctor Sarah Brewer agreed: “A common mistake is not looking at the label. Some snacks seem to have a healthy label, but you have to make sure what’s in there is good for you.”
Hannah Sutter, Co-Founder of leading Keto snack brand Fatt, explained that the most important thing is avoiding snacks that contain sweeteners. She said: “In the past, I was really worried about trans fats and what they did to you. Sweeteners are going to be the trans fats of tomorrow.”
She recommended Fatt snacks as they are high in fibre, contain prebiotics, and don’t contain any palm oil or sweeteners. “I wanted to offer something more accessible for everyone and what’s more important, we don’t use any sweeteners.”
However, she explained that people not only make mistakes when choosing the right snack but also when planning keto meals.
Some people also tend to forget about fibre intake, which can be found in kale or broccoli.
“Not drinking enough fluids” is very necessary when following a keto diet and it’s another thing people tend to forget.
Dr Brewer advised being careful with the vitamin and mineral intake as by cutting all carbs you can lose the necessary vitamins and minerals. You will easily feel the lack the vitamins because “you will get fatigued”, and she recommended adding supplements to your diet to compensate for the deficit.
Both Dr Brewer and Hannah Sutter agreed on the number one mistake people make: not chewing your food. “Don’t eat too fast, enjoy your food, enjoy each bite and make your meal last. Just chew!”
Chewing is an important part of the digestive process. It helps trigger the body’s satiety mechanisms which help you identify when you’re full. If you eat too fast, then chances are that you’re eating too much.
Doctor Brewer advised that anyone that has a medical condition should get medical advice before starting a keto diet as your medication can be changed.
Keto-friendly snacks:
Nuts (almonds, walnuts, peanuts, cashews)
Chia, pumpkin or sunflower seeds
Carrots
Berries
Fatt ketogenic snacks
Snacks you should avoid:
Sweetened yoghurt
Juices
Honey, syrup or sugar in any form
Chips and crackers
Bananas
