Will Shiba Inu go up? 3 things to know about Dogecoin killer SHIB

Will Shiba Inu go up? 3 things to know about Dogecoin killer SHIB

While SHIB could go up, some analysts say it’s highly unlikely SHIB will ever reach the $ 1 mark as it hasn’t shown as much growth as rival coin DOGE.

Instead, Shiba Inu is expected to become a ‘stable coin’ while DOGE will likely reach $ 1 in value.

Stablecoins are currencies that have steady prices and are expected to have ‘low price volatility’ with prices that are pegged.

If the SHIB coin does, somehow, follow in the steps of DOGE, then the same kind of yield in growth can be expected later down the line.

People have been expecting big things from DOGE – especially with big-name endorsements like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban – and SHIB could just be riding on its coattails but making waves on the market nonetheless.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

