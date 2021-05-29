14 Excerpts from Commencement Speeches Without the Word C*vid

Commencement speeches can bleed together. Adversity: overcome. Mountains: climbed. Friendships: lifelong.

But this year, as esteemed speakers across the country noted, graduation really is a victory.

“Surviving means that you have come through the catastrophe but you’re still relatively intact,” the basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told graduates at Washington University in St. Louis. “Thriving is about learning and growing as a result of the event. That’s what graduations are all about.”

Advertisements

The pandemic, ever-present, did not derail plans. Some schools held virtual commencements, while others only allowed the students themselves to attend in person. Instead of one commencement speaker, some schools invited several people to offer advice to graduates. A few staggered ceremonies to make room for social distancing, prompting some college presidents to go ahead and do the deed themselves.

“I couldn’t ask a guest speaker to speak 28 times,” joked Kent Fuchs, the president of the University of Florida.