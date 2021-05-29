Amazon Prime Video could be getting thousands of new movies and TV shows soon

MGM was founded almost a century ago, and is behind over 4,000 movies and 17,000 hours worth of TV.

This week’s acquisition puts this wealth of content into the hands of Amazon, and means Jeff Bezos’s firm now owns some of the most iconic films and movie franchises ever made.

MGM are the makers of movies such as 12 Angry Men, Ben Hur, A Star Is Born, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Poltergeist and much more.

The Beverly Hills studio also has popular franchises such as Rocky and The Hobbit under its banner.

