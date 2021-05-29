Bitcoin boost as expert warns 'the lower the drop, the higher the bounce'

Dogecoin has plunged even further, this time by around eight percent from £0.24 to £0.22.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sparked a recent crypto crisis after his company stopped accepting Bitcoin as a mode of payment.

He tried to throw his weight behind crypto once more, but this has done little to undo the damage.

He said: “The true battle is between fiat [money] and crypto. On balance, I support the latter.”

The future of crypto is the subject of big debate, with the recent turmoil turning many off investing.

Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, said last week that a big drop is often followed by a surge.

He said: “The bigger the drop, the higher the bounce.”

However, he added that crypto’s up and down nature will remain, meaning Bitcoin will continue to be an unpredictable asset.