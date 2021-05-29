Bitcoin explained: What is bitcoin and how does it work?

What is bitcoin and how does it work?
Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency, which is a digital asset.
Paddy Osborn, Managing Director and Academic Dean at London Academy of Trading, told Express.co.uk: “Bitcoin is essentially an electronic currency. Individuals can exchange FIAT currencies (such as British Pounds) for bitcoins and these are stored in a “digital wallet”.
“You can buy and sell bitcoins (or a fraction of a bitcoin) or send them to other people.
“The value of bitcoin fluctuates in a similar way to other ‘real world’ currencies, although the fluctuations in the price of bitcoin can be extremely volatile.”
READ MORE: Bitcoin price crisis: Cryptocurrencies plunge – Ethereum and Doge down
“While bull runs in unregulated instruments like cryptocurrencies might be tempting, they are still risky.
“When it seems like everyone around you is profiting on a trend, assets like these can lure investors – particularly novice investors – into a false sense of security.
“For all the winners of the novel ‘casino approach’ to investing, there are also losers – and lots of them.
Rather than investing in cryptocurrencies with the hope of making money quickly, experts suggest there are better ways to make money that are longer-term.
Mr Crookall added: “For all the talk about returns, investors should equally consider risk.
“Is their portfolio prepared for the next crash? Taking a diversified, long-term approach to investing — in assets that are appropriate for them — should be the first step for any investor, rather than risky single-stock speculation. It will certainly help you sleep easier at night.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed
0 Comments