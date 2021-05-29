Boy's touching plea leads to magical Spitfire flight 'I want to see my grandad smile'

Staff at the Spitfire Academy, based at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex, were so touched by the appeal that not only did they agree to take Malcolm up in a Spitfire for his birthday but, as a special surprise, they offered to take Harrison up at the same time in a 1940s Harvard.
Harrison, from Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, only found out he would be joining his grandad just before the flight from the West Sussex airfield yesterday.
He said: “I was so surprised, it was such an amazing experience. We did a barrel roll, a dive and we did a loop the loop. When I was upside down, it was the best feeling in the world.”
Of his Spitfire flight, Malcolm said: “It was a wonderful experience. I felt fantastic. It is something you have got to experience. To see what that plane can do is just astounding.
Malcolm, from Hampton, Greater London, has been married to Sandra for 57 years. He was deeply touched by the lengths his grandson went in order to cheer him up.
He said: “He is an amazing grandson. It is unbelievable, he is very persistent.
“There’s nothing better that I could have received than a chance to go up in a Spitfire.”
