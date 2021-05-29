Brexit fury: Ireland fuming as fishermen cut off while France & Spain keep access to UK

“We’ve all this water off our west coast, and we’re basically not allowed to catch fish in it,” he said.
“All the other boats from other EU countries, France and Spain in particular, are just mopping up what really should be available to the Irish fleet.”
Dinah Busher from Kilmore Quay, owner of the Ellie Ádamh vessel, said: “The quotas that we have, they’re not paying the bills.
John D O’Sullivan, owner of the Ronan Ross from Castletownbere, added “We have crew members with us for 20 years, and what we really need to see going forward is a future for them.
“A future for the boat, a future for all the boats behind us, all the crews in them boats.
“We need a future for the whole coastal communities, at shore, and at sea.”
“The Brexit TCA Agreement between EU and UK was both unfair and unjust and penalised Ireland’s fishing industry. This must be equal Burden Sharing throughout the member States.”
Those protesting on the fleet plan to disembark in Cork to hold a subsequent rally.
They will deliver a letter to the Cork office of Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
