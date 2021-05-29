Brexit fury: Ireland fuming as fishermen cut off while France & Spain keep access to UK

Speaking to RTÉ News, fleet member and owner of the Blue Horizon ship from Castletownbere Joe McGuiness voiced his frustration.

“We’ve all this water off our west coast, and we’re basically not allowed to catch fish in it,” he said.

“All the other boats from other EU countries, France and Spain in particular, are just mopping up what really should be available to the Irish fleet.”

Dinah Busher from Kilmore Quay, owner of the Ellie Ádamh vessel, said: “The quotas that we have, they’re not paying the bills.

