Celebrity Cruises launches new ‘sanctuary at sea’ spa – ‘unlike anything in the world’

Celebrity Cruises launches new 'sanctuary at sea' spa - 'unlike anything in the world'

Guests will be able to choose between more than 120 destination-inspired treatments.

Celebrity Cruises CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, said: “Wellness is so fundamental to our philosophy at Celebrity Cruises that we continue to build and grow a truly special onboard experience where it is woven into every aspect of the guest journey from the stateroom to the spa.

“Because we’re doing all of this at sea, which is incredibly therapeutic in itself, it becomes a wonderful wellness journey unlike anything in the world.”

Vice president of hotel operations at Celebrity Cruises, Brian Abel, said: “Now more than ever wellness is top of mind for our guests so designing Celebrity Beyond, we really thought about how we weave in wellness throughout the guest experience.

