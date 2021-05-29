Currys just slashed prices on iPhone 12, 4K TVs, Dyson vacuums and more

If you’re after a tech bargain this bank holiday weekend then you might want to check these deals from Currys. The UK retailer has announced some pretty impressive price cuts that even include money off the latest iPhone 12. Apple discounts are pretty rare and this is one of the cheapest deals we’ve seen on the all-new iPhone with over £70 slashed from its price.

As a quick reminder, this device now features a much-improved OLED screen, faster processor and access to the latest 5G data speeds which allow owners to access the web at speeds of over 300Mbps when away from fixed-line broadband.

Currys is offering the full range of colours at a discounted price and you can find the iPhone 12 deals below. It’s not just smartphones featuring in this latest sale with a number of TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG also dropped in price.

Along with the discounts, customers who purchase a 55+ TV could also be in with a chance to win the cost of their TV back. Currys recently announced this offer with 1 in 20 getting their shiny new television for free.

Advertisements

Other products on sale include coffee machines, wireless headphones and Windows 10 laptops.