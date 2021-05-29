Daily horoscope for May 29: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

She said: “You have the brilliance of Gemini and the follow-through of Capricorn this weekend.

“And because Mercury is going backwards, you can start to consider, ‘What did I leave behind that I can figure out.’

“And you’ll be on it, and what’s more important like, than being honest with the Gemini.

“So, I’m just letting you know Mercury is going backwards, the Moon’s in Capricorn, Astrology Answers wanted to say, ‘This is the weekend where you can actually use your brain to focus.'”

