Daily horoscope for May 30: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

According to the astrologers behind Astro-Seek.com, the Moon in Aquarius is begging for emotional freedom – and that can take its toll.

But you can make that work to your advantage as long as you surround yourself with the right people.

Although you might not understand how you feel right now, you can count on your friends to listen and to support you.

Take a moment to ponder and fear, anxiety or anger that’s troubling you and see what can be done to rid yourself of them.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed


