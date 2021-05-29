Destroy EU agenda! Britain told to team up with Swiss to halt 'petty' Brussels bullies

And Jayne Adye has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson he must join forces with Bern to thwart the bloc’s expansionist agenda – and expose its “fragility”. Years of talks aimed at binding Switzerland more closely to the European Union‘s single market collapsed on Wednesday, when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018 treaty that would have cemented ties with its biggest trading partner.

Faced with fierce opposition to the pact domestically, the Swiss Cabinet said it would break off talks and seek an alternative way forward. Ms Adye told Express.co.uk: “The recent discussions between the EU and Switzerland have a very familiar feeling to all those who have been involved in Brexit negotiations. Advertisements “Just as they did with the UK, the EU is trying to force their agenda onto Switzerland, with no regard for national sovereignty.”

She added: “This is nothing new for the Swiss, and their resilience in the face of EU threats shows we have a great deal to learn from them in how to deal with Brussels for the decades to come. “The EU bureaucrats see themselves as the dominant force in Europe, to whom all should bow down before.” Ms Adye said: “This is a narrative the UK should work with Switzerland to destroy. JUST IN: Sturgeon forced into humiliating apology after error with jab letters

“This brings the negotiations on the draft of the InstA (treaty) to a close.” EU-Swiss economic ties are currently governed by more than 100 bilateral agreements stretching back to 1972, which remain in effect. However, walking away from a deal could over time disrupt and ultimately jeopardise Switzerland’s de facto membership in the EU common market which – unlike Britain which made an unruly exit from the bloc – Bern is keen to maintain. Advertisements

The failure to strike a deal means Switzerland is excluded from any new access to the single market, such as an electricity union or health cooperation. Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Swiss President Guy Parmelin said: “We are opening a new chapter in our relations, hopefully a fruitful one.” Brussels has been pushing for a decade for a treaty which would see the Swiss adopt changes to single market rules.

It would also have provided a more effective way to resolve disputes. A statement issued by the European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, said: “Without this agreement, this modernisation of our relationship will not be possible and our bilateral agreements will inevitably age.” Switzerland’s Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis admitted there would be disadvantages for Switzerland, but insisted erosion of the existing bilateral accords would happen slowly. He added: “That gives us time to react with mitigation measures.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed