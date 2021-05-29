Did Prince really write Sinead O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U?

In terms of the song itself, Prince originally wrote it for his side project, The Family, and it was included on The Family’s album of 1985.

Sinead covered the song in 1989, without Prince’s involvement, which seemed to cause problems between them.

Her version was hugely famous, with Billboard naming it the Number One World Single at their first-ever Billboard Music Awards.

However, Sinead has opened up about her relationship with Prince, even alleging they had a ‘punch-up’ on one occasion.

She told NRK in 2014: “I did meet [Prince] a couple of times. We didn’t get on at all. In fact, we had a punch-up.

